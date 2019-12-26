Moneybagg Yo Explains The Importance Of Staying Fresh On "In My Bag"

Moneybagg Yo is all about his dental hygiene.

Memphis rapper Monbeybagg Yo has been a tour de force in Souther Rap these last few years and is constantly blessing his fans with new music. After Hoodrich Pablo Juan joined us for our first episode of "In My Bag," Moneybagg Yo rolled through our offices to share some of the essentials he carries with him everywhere he goes. Much like Hoodrich, Moneybagg Yo has a real desire to always have his teeth fresh at all times. In the opening minutes of this latest episode, the rapper pulls out a large bag of floss before taking out his Listerine. As he explains, staying fresh is important at all times especially when you're eating while on the go.

Throughout the rest of the episode, Moneybagg Yo reveals that he likes to keep an extra shirt tucked in his bag just in case he starts spilling food or drinks all over it. In addition to all of this, the rapper also keeps some chains tucked away as well as some cologne. As you can see, the Memphis rapper is all about looking and smelling presentable at all times, which is definitely a commendable trait. He even keeps jewelry cleaner on him at all times just so his ice can maintain its shiny glow.

Check out the latest episode of In My Bag below and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for future episodes.