Moneybagg Yo Drops off "Word 4 Word" Video

June 02, 2019 02:10
Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual.

While he was busy sparking Twitter debates over his involvement with Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo also dropped off a new offering with the music video for his 43VA Heartless select "Word 4 Word."

In the new video, Yo literally has a conversation with himself as he reflects on the road thus far: "Took over at home, then jumped off the curb/Now all of my shows, they word for word/Broke so long, thought I was cursed."

The clip, directed by MHarris takes the viewer through literal depictions of the Memphis rapper's lines and offers a clear picture into the overarching image painted by 43VA Heartless in the process.

Watch up top.

