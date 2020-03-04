Moneybagg Yo Drops NSFW Video For "Pistol By Da Bed"

Moneybagg Yo takes his lyrics very seriously, keeping the pistol by his bed while he's killing the...

Moneybagg Yo professed that one of his favourite songs from his new Time Served album is "Pistol By Da Bed" several weeks ago so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he prioritized this track to receive an icy new music video.

The big speaker from Memphis has been on the up and up for years and finally, the 31-year-old appears to have hit his stride. Achieving his highest first-week sales figures yet, Bagg is in high demand these days. Fans are begging him for new content on a daily basis and, today, he gave back to his loyal following with the video for "Pistol By Da Bed."



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A stand-out from Time Served, the rapper takes his lyrics very literally in the clip, which is far too dirty to be watching at work or school. "Got my pistol by the bed while I'm killin' that pussy," raps Bagg in the song, showing us exactly what he meant in the video.

Aside from the obvious scenes described above, this is likely one of the shiniest videos released this year. An emphasis is placed on the clarity of Moneybagg Yo's diamonds, which are ridiculously clean and glimmer all throughout the two-minute video.

Watch "Pistol By Da Bed" above and let us know your thoughts.