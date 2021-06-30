Moneybagg Yo Dives Into His Cup In "Wockesha" Music Video

Lil Wayne reiterates his stance on his cup in Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" music video.

Moneybagg Yo intended to have the summer on smash with the release of A Gangsta's Pain but there's one song, in particular, that's been getting hella spins. "Wockesha," Moneybagg Yo's ode to the cup, has been on steady rotation over the past few months with the Memphis rapper recently performing the self-proclaimed "song of the year" during the 2021 BET Awards.

This morning, Moneybagg Yo slid through with the official music video for "Wockesha." The lean-induced visuals opens up with Lil Wayne putting ice into a double-stacked styrofoam cup, mouthing his infamous lean rant from his Tim Westwood interview. "Wockesha" is personified by a beautiful woman, decked out in purple from head to toe. Bagg's hallucinating throughout the video as he continues seeing "Wockesha" in the form of a floating cup before he finally plunges into a pool of cough syrup.

Check out Moneybagg Yo's video above and read HNHH's cover story with the Memphis rapper, "Moneybagg Yo Has The Infinity Clip."