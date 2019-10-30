Rumors surfaced last night that hip-hop's favorite couple have parted ways after several outlets reported that Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion split up. Many were shocked about the news since they turned into hip-hop's it couple over the past few months. That was not the most shocking allegations, though. It was reported that the reason for their split was because he had impregnated a stripper. While there hasn't been much aside from hear-say to confirm these rumors, a few of Megan Thee Stallion's recent tweets may have suggested that the rumors could be true.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo appears to have addressed part of the allegation. He didn't directly clarify the status of his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion but he did essentially echo the age-old sentiment of 'Mo' Money, Mo Problems." On Twitter, he wrote, "All the money in the world can’t control all of these rumors." In a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, Moneybagg Yo added, "Ain't no stripper in the world dat can say they fuck wit me or having my baby. Stop wit da Capp!!"

The two have been very public about their relationship over the past few months. The two even collaborated recently on "All Dat" which we could presumably expect to be nixed from both of their live shows if the rumors of their breakup are true.

Peep the posts below.