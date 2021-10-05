Facebook and Instagram are back in action after spending the better part of the day inoperable. There have been theories regarding what truly happened behind the scenes, but as those discussions overflow online, tens of millions of social media users are happy that they can commence to scrolling through newsfeeds to their heart's content.

During that downtime, Twitter was the hotspot, and Ari Fletcher aired out her frustrations with critics who spend their free time trolling or cyberbullying her on social media. Then, Moneybagg Yo stepped in to have his girlfriend's back.

"How y’all sit up and talk about people on social media is so sad," wrote Fletcher. "What makes somebody comment mean sh*t for everybody to see… somebody that you don’t even know or that has done nothing to you. Y’all are miserable!!!" Her chart-topping beau chimed in to give his take on those penning cruel remarks.

"U beautiful inside and out and I bet da ones talkn don’t look half as better than u, u sum to talk about let em hate sumbody gotta do it f*ck em [black heart emoji][wink kissy face with heart emoji]."

These two have been going strong for some time, and last week, Ari showed just how dedicated she is to her man and gifted him 28.8 acres of land for his birthday.