Moneybagg Yo Comes Through On Jucee Froot's "Never Could (Remix)"

In an era where women in rap are flourishing like never before, there's still a few artists who aren't getting their rightful dabs for their output. One of them is Jucee Froot. She's delivered a strong string of singles in recent times, on top of the slew of soundtracks she's contributed to including Birds Of Prey and Insecure.

Earlier this month, Jucee Froot unveiled her new single, "Never Could" which has been dominating in the clubs. Boosting its presence is fellow Memphis native Moneybagg Yo who slides in for the remix. Jucee's presence and attitude drives the bass-heavy trap banger before Moneybagg Yo lays down a sweet sixteen, asserting his 2020 run in the rap game.

Check out the remix below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Could never let a bitch lil' boy me

Strap on me while I'm recording

Drac' hit 'em, make his ass hula hoop

Cancel him, he a snitch, he told the truth