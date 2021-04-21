Moneybagg Yo is about to drop his highly anticipated follow-up to last January's Time Served. With a huge Pharrell co-sign and the success of his recent single "Time Today," the Memphis artist has a lot of momentum built up, and today, he finally shared the tracklist for his forthcoming album A Gangsta's Pain. Yet throughout his album rollout, rumors have surfaced that he and his longtime girlfriend Ari Fletcher may have broken up.

Over the weekend, they both unfollowed each other on Instagram, so several fans have been assuming that there may be trouble in paradise. One Twitter user further theorized that Moneybagg Yo and Ari have fallen out once again due to Ari's uncharacteristic behavior on social media, but the CMG artist was quick to deny the rumor that he and Ari had parted ways.

In a since-deleted tweet, Twitter user @GOldenMind93 wrote, "@AriTheDon and @MoneyBaggYo must've broke up cuz everytime they do, she go on a 'spiritual journey' and fall off social media for a while."

Once he caught wind of the user's tweet, Moneybagg Yo set the record straight by quoting the original tweet and saying, "Stop it we 4eva Locked in."

The Code Red artist's confirmation that he and Ari Fletcher are still together should come as no surprise to fans of the rapper or his girlfriend, as they are known to get distance themselves from each other from time to time. Earlier this January, Ari told the world that Moneybagg Yo was single, but by Valentine's Day, the two were together once more, enjoying some romantic festivities.

Do you think that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are actually back together or is Moneybagg Yo simply trying to win her back over social media?



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images