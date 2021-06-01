Moneybagg Yo Channels Ja Morant On New Single "Rookie Of The Year"

Moneybagg Yo is far from a rookie in the rap game but he's feeling as refreshed as a youngster, proudly putting on his Memphis Grizzlies jersey for his brand new single "Rookie of the Year."

One of the most consistent artists across all genres, the certified speaker has returned just weeks after releasing his new album A Gangsta's Pain, dropping a fresh single called "Rookie of the Year." While the record is based on his own recent wins in the rap game, he uses Grizzlies star Ja Morant to drive home his point, ad-libbing the baller's name on multiple occasions and showing love to the rising star. The single comes just a few days before Morant drops his new documentary Promise Land.

Moneybagg Yo has been hitting differently all year. If you're feeling this new record, be sure to check out his latest album here.

Read our latest digital cover story with Moneybagg Yo here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Remember having mask on way before corona hit

Told 30 not to cross the plug, he went behind me, set the pick

I play like a beast but my demeanor humble (Don't make me turn up)

Go so hard, they got to retire my number (Big 12)