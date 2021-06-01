mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Channels Ja Morant On New Single "Rookie Of The Year"

Alex Zidel
June 01, 2021 09:16
129 Views
10
0
CMG/N-Less/Interscope RecordsCMG/N-Less/Interscope Records
CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records

Rookie Of The Year
MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Moneybagg Yo makes his mission clear on his new single "Rookie of the Year."


Moneybagg Yo is far from a rookie in the rap game but he's feeling as refreshed as a youngster, proudly putting on his Memphis Grizzlies jersey for his brand new single "Rookie of the Year." 

One of the most consistent artists across all genres, the certified speaker has returned just weeks after releasing his new album A Gangsta's Pain, dropping a fresh single called "Rookie of the Year." While the record is based on his own recent wins in the rap game, he uses Grizzlies star Ja Morant to drive home his point, ad-libbing the baller's name on multiple occasions and showing love to the rising star. The single comes just a few days before Morant drops his new documentary Promise Land.

Moneybagg Yo has been hitting differently all year. If you're feeling this new record, be sure to check out his latest album here

Read our latest digital cover story with Moneybagg Yo here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Remember having mask on way before corona hit
Told 30 not to cross the plug, he went behind me, set the pick
I play like a beast but my demeanor humble (Don't make me turn up)
Go so hard, they got to retire my number (Big 12)

MoneyBagg Yo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
MoneyBagg Yo Ja Morant rookie of the year new music memphis new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Moneybagg Yo Channels Ja Morant On New Single "Rookie Of The Year"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject