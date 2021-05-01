Moneybagg Yo has a lot to brag about these days. He unleashed his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain last Friday (April 23) to a round of critical and commercial success following striking gold with buzz-worthy singles like "Said Sum" and "1 2 3."

After being predicted to sell upwards of 100k album-equivalent units in its first week, Moneybagg's album officially debuted at No.1 yesterday after its first tracking week. Taking a moment to bask in his own glory, the Memphis rapper took to Instagram to react to the news.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Sharing a screenshot of DJ Akademik's putting his total first-week sales figure at 112,000 earning him a debut at the Billboard Top 200 summit on Friday (April 30th), he added in the caption, "Big Win For Da Streets !! Thanks."

He paired the simple message with a heart emoji, prayer hands emojis, all while adding the hashtag #DeluxeOTW. Leaving the rest to the imagination, fans can expect a deluxe version of the project somewhere down the line.

While he certainly does have a lot to celebrate, things aren't completely sunny for the Memphis native. As we reported earlier, the rapper had taken to Twitter to reveal his mother's recent diagnosis with both pneumonia and COVID-19. “Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “smh I need y’all prayers right now.”

Without providing additional details about his mother's condition, he did ask fans to keep his family in their prayers. "Mannnn I hate when sh*t goin good sum bad come right behind it," he said in a second tweet.

Our prayers go out to his family during this time. Congrats to Moneybagg on the No.1 album!