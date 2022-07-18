Before he was the rap sensation that we know and love him as today, MoneyBagg Yo was a young man in the Walker Holmes neighbourhood of South Memphis, Tennessee with a dream. The 30-year-old began issuing mixtapes like From Da Block 2 Da Booth and October 20th as early as 2012, and now, he looks to be taking the New York Times back to where it all began.

Over the weekend, Big Bagg shared a video on his Instagram Story with reporter Jon Caramanica revealing that he brought the famed publication to his hometown, where plenty of patrons could be seen hanging out by them, grabbing snacks and smoking outside a building.





"New York Times in the hood," the rapper told the camera, panning up from the journalist to show off more of Memphis. "We got New York Times in the hood," he added again.

In another clip, Bagg tagged @officialrapsnacks as a store employee was filmed loading up some plastic bags with a variety of goodies. "Let Me Get All Dem," he captioned it.

Without much context, it seems as though the CMG artist is working on some pretty big collaborations that he's only just beginning to tease to his 8.3M followers.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In other news, MoneyBagg Yo was sure to go all out for his girlfriend Ari Fletcher's 27th birthday last week, chartering a private jet (custom branded as Ari Air, of course) and loading her up with plenty of beautiful flowers and expensive jewelry – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.