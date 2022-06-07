Moneybagg Yo has shared a quick look at his script for If Pain Was a Person, a movie named after his album, A Gangsta’s Pain. In a video flipping through pages of the script, the rapper asks for help from 50 Cent to get the project made.

The first pages reveal it was “written by Marcus Harris and Joe Clabough” with a “story by Moneybagg Yo.”

"Aye 50, let’s talk about it,” Moneybagg says in his video post.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He also teases a September release in the caption: “Hope y’all ready!! Big Screen Bagg #september.”

50 Cent has been a powerhouse in both film and television for decades. His current shows Power and BMF are among the biggest on Starz. He also famously appeared in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin' back in 2005, which was named similarly after one of his own albums.

A Gangsta’s Pain was released in 2021 and gave Moneybagg his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 of his career. The project features appearances from EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and more.

After getting trolled by fans who aren't optimistic in Moneybagg's storytelling skills, he fired back on Twitter: "Fuck whoever said my movie gone be on tubi," with laughing face emojis.

Tubi is a streaming service that doesn't require a subscription as it works on an ad-supported system.

If Pain Was a Person will be Moneybagg's first venture into film and television.

Check out Moneybagg's posts below.





[Via]