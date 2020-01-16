Moneybagg Yo has kicked off twenty-twenty with a bang, delivering his latest album Time Served last Friday; as of now, it's looking at some nice first week numbers of 65k, according to Akademiks. With a full-scale press run currently underway, Moneybagg has officially announced plans to take his music on the road with the official Time Served tour. The rapper shared the complete dates on his IG page, revealing that Fredo Bang, 42 Dugg, and Blac Zacc would be holding down in a supporting capacity.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Beginning in March, Moneybagg will embark on an extensive North American tour, hitting cities like Indianapolis, Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Tampa, and Los Angeles before wrapping at the end of April. Should you be interested in attending, be sure to check back to Moneybagg's IG page this Friday, when pre-sale kicks off at 10 AM.

Below are the full list of dates and cities for your perusal. Are you interested in catching Moneybagg Yo, Fredo Bang, 42 Dugg, and Blac Zacc live and direct?