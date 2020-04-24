Moneybagg Yo is officially dropping a deluxe edition of his most recent album, Time Served, and it'll be here before you know it. The Memphis rapper first released the album back in January, marking the third studio album of his career following 2018's Reset and 2019's 43va Heartless. With features from artists like Future, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang, and even Moneybagg's ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, the album was met with relatively positive reception, even peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

For over a month now, Moneybagg has been teasing a deluxe version of Time Served, insisting that it was on the way. However, fans had yet to receive a concrete release date until now. Moneybagg took to Instagram on Friday to make an exciting announcement about Time Served Deluxe, and to apologize for the long wait.

"Time Served Deluxe: May 15th," he wrote on a photo of the new cover art, which features a darker backdrop and red roses instead of black. "After This I Ain’t Slowing Up !! #Sorry4TheWait." While fans may have to wait another three weeks to hear these deluxe tracks, it's sure to be worth it.

