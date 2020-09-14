MoneyBagg Yo released one of the hottest rap albums of the year so far with Time Served and he's already looking to take over again, announcing his next full-length project.

The Memphis speaker is currently popping off because of the strength of his single "Said Sum," which has been getting play across the country. Refusing to take time off to chill, Bagg is getting right back on the grind, hoping for another big-time record on his upcoming project.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old announced that, this week, he's got something coming for his fans.

"New Project September 18th Save Da Date," wrote MoneyBagg Yo.

It's unclear whether this will be another album or if he will pass off the release as a commercial mixtape.

Recently, Bagg has been in the news because of the extravagant gifts he's been copping members of his family. This month, he spent hundreds of thousands on matching Lamborghinis for his girlfriend Ari Fletcher and her son. This weekend, he spent some more money on a four-wheeler for his kids.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What are you expecting from MoneyBagg Yo's new project? Do you think we'll receive a new single before this Friday to bring the hype even higher?