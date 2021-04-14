MoneyBagg Yo Announces New Album Release Date & Drops "GO!" With BIG30

The Certified Speaker is officially back with the release of his new single "GO!" featuring BIG30. MoneyBagg Yo's new single was announced alongside the release date for his upcoming studio album, titled A Gangsta's Pain, which will be out on April 23.

Following the release of his latest single "Hard For The Next" with Future, Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo returns with another new track called "GO!" This time, the multi-platinum recording artist grabs guest vocals from BIG30, one of the buzzing rappers rising out of Bagg's hometown.

The 29-year-old Bagg spits his signature flows before making way for BIG30 to deliver his booming raps in the second verse.

Recently, the Certified Speaker caught up with HotNewHipHop for our latest digital cover story. Be sure to check that out here and listen to Bagg's new single "GO!" below. A Gangsta's Pain will be released later this month.

Quotable Lyrics:

Not you 'pposed to be gangsta but salty 'bout a hoe

How the f*ck my artist bigger than your CEO?

Why the hell she know I'm toxic but still f*ck with me?