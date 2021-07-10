Moneybagg Yo has had a monumental 2021 with the release of A Gangsta's Pain in April as well as his verse on Tyga's "Splash", which went viral on TikTok. As the Memphis rapper builds off of this success and attempts to bring other artists under his wing, he announced on Friday that he is taking his new batch of songs across the country for the "A Gangsta's Pain" official tour. The tour, which begins at the end of September and stretches through October, will hit 20 major cities across America with more dates to be added soon.

Greg Campbell/Getty Images for TIDAL

Fredo Bang, Big 30, Big Homie 8, Black Zacc, and Tripstar are all opening acts for the upcoming tour. The tour starts in Tampa, Florida on September 29th and stretches as north as Boston up the East Coast in just its first two weeks. He'll also be stopping in New York City, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. along the way. Moneybagg Yo, who allegedly receives $200,000 for each headlining show, will then head west to Chicago, south to Texas, and finally, make his way up the West Coast before finishing the tour in Seattle.

As concert venues and stadiums finally begin opening up, fans can't wait to see Moneybagg Yo finally perform his new album. However, some fans were disappointed that their city was snubbed from the list. Houston fans were the most vocal in the rapper's comment section, commenting: "Where HOUSTON AT ?!!!!!!!", while others were disappointed that the rapper's hometown of Memphis wasn't getting a show.

Are you gonna get tickets to "A Gangsta's Pain" Tour? Check out the post below: