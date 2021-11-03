Mark Zuckerberg and his team have been cracking down on what users can post on Instagram and Meta-Facebook. For those who have been active on either platform, you may have noticed that certain words and phrases are being censored and more users are finding that they land themselves in temporary "jail" where they are denied access.

Moneybagg Yo tweeted about his troubles with the platforms and wrote: "IG & Facebook Removing Yo Post if u say "b*tch" now?! Cmon mane that sh*t in the bible [crying laughing emojis]." His fans had fun with this one, with some teasing him to share the bible verse.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper complied and added that it was 1 Samuel 20:30. "Then Saul anger was kindled against Jonathan and he said to him you son of a perverse rebellious (b*tch) women. Do I not know that you chose the son of Jessie to your own shame and to the shame of you b*tch of a mother nakedness..."

Of course, people quickly broke out "the good book" and shared the correct verse, and while some got a good laugh at the rapper's take, others did not think that he should be so flippant about the bible. Check it out below.