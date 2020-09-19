The CMG camp kicked this week off on a major note. Both Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announced that they were going to drop new solo projects this Friday. And as fans steadily anticipated having two projects filled with bangers, both Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta got on IG and cleared the air on sharing the same release date. Instead of dropping two solo projects, they came to an agreement that they would share a brand new joint effort.

As Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" has kept the streets hot throughout the summer, he gave it a breath of fresh air with a remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls. Included on his joint project with Blac Youngsta, Code Red, Moneybagg blessed fans with the remix shortly before its release. It was only right that it made its way onto this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist.

There's never a bad time for Young Nudy to drop new music. While he remains a relatively mysterious figure, it only makes each drop that more special. This week, he slid through with "All White" produced by Mahd McLaren. It's one of Nudy's first singles since the release of Anyways this February.

Check out this week's Fire Emoji playlist below.