Moneybagg Yo & Summer Walker Want That "Real Luv"

Karlton Jahmal
January 11, 2020 10:28
Real Luv
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Summer Walker

Only the realest


Moneybagg Yo dropped off his Time Served project this week, and fans' receptions are generally positive. The young Tennessee rapper has a penchant for crafting flows that fit firmly into the pocket of tracks. He shows off that talent on "Real Luv," a mellow cut featuring Summer Walker. Moneybagg opens up his heart on this one and speaks fondly of his lady. Loyalty and friendship are the keys to Moneybagg's affection, and Summer Walker takes control of the chorus to hammer that point home. 

Produced by K-Major & Fuse of 808 Mafia, "Real Luv" has a creeping and sensual instrumental. Spacey synths bounce around in the back as Moneybagg Yo describes the body of a stallion. "Real Luv" may not be a radio banger, but it's a track that gives the ladies a side of Moneybagg that we don't see often. 

Quotable Lyrics
Love it when she tell me I'm her daddy like I birthed her
Make me make a song about it, eight-bar verse though
Swear she me, got her talkin' like a nigga
Look like somebody drew her, got the perfect figure
Havin' an attitude mean you really wanna beef up
Talkin' shit through the phone when I pull up and I freeze up

