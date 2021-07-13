It seems that a show including a line-up of Moneybagg Yo, Big Latto, and Pooh Shiesty had a city in North Carolina scared of the potential gang activity that might go down. Per The NC Beat, promotion company Starr Entertainment has been forced to nix a concert they were hosting with the three rappers at the request of the City Of Winston-Salem who previously signed a contract agreeing to host the event at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds later this month.

The company is now planning on taking the City of Winston-Salem to court for breach of contract. In documents filed to the court, they accused the City Attorney's Office of backtracking on the event. Starr Entertainment claims the City signed the contract on June 9th but two weeks later on June 21st, the City's Attorney's Office told them that the show would have to be nixed.

A large reason for the cancelation surrounds the supposed backgrounds of Moneybagg Yo, Latto, and Pooh Shiesty who they said might attract gang activity on City property. They added that the city would not host an event on their property if there's a chance that violence could occur. What they didn't research, apparently, is the fact that Moneybagg Yo has performed shows in the city without any incidents. They cited an incident that took place upwards of five years ago.

"The City’s decision here to cancel the event based on some perceived threat of gang violence is completely unsupported by the facts and completely unsupported by frankly what it is that they were able to pull from their Google searches," Jessie Fontenot, Starr Entertainment's lawyer, said.

"I think it was notable that they city didn’t do a whole lot of investigation into the other times this artist was here without a problem,” he continued. “But instead, wanted to go back to an event from a long time ago and say that apparently he’s not welcome back in the city."

The City has agreed to reimburse the organizer's for money lost, as well as ticketholders who were anticipating to see the show. Starr Entertainment said they've lost roughly $200K on non-refundable deposits alone.

