Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion Share Their Bedroom Antics On "All Dat"

Erika Marie
October 10, 2019 01:36
All Dat
MoneyBagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion

These two can't get enough of each other.


From the moment Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo went public with their relationship, they haven't been shy when it comes to showing off their affections toward one another. The rappers often take to their social media pages to fawn over each other, so it didn't surprise fans when they announced that they were joining lyrical forces to drop a collaborative effort.

The pair released their single "All Dat" at the stroke of midnight on Thursday morning, accompanied by a music video. The only people in the video and Megan and Moneybagg as they enjoy spending one-on-one time together in an expansive, luxury, hilltop home. On the track, they each go verse for NSFW verse as they drop bars about what they like to do to—receive from—the other in the bedroom. Check out "All Dat" and let us know what you think of the happy couple's single.

Quotable Lyrics

Couple n*ggas might done had it but it still grip tight
If you gettin' to a bag, you the hot girl type
Four hundred degrees, I ain't Juvenile
D'Usse got her goin' wild
Eat the nut, swallow my child
Clean it up, go get her a towel

MoneyBagg Yo
MoneyBagg Yo Megan Thee Stallion
