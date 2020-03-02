mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo & Lil Baby Warn Haters On "No Sucker"

Karlton Jahmal
March 01, 2020 20:12
138 Views
10
1
Lil BabyLil Baby
Lil Baby

No Sucker
Lil Baby Feat. MoneyBagg Yo
Produced by Tay Keith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ain't going out like no sucker.


Tay Keith has blessed Lil Baby with a hit. The duo team up for "No Sucker" featuring Moneybagg Yo. This excited single can be found on Lil Baby's latest album, My TurnThe project has reaffirmed Lil Baby as a force to reckon with, and "No Sucker" is just another example of how easy it is for him to make hits. Tay Keith's instrumental is comprised of a searing synth that swerves across the background as bouncy snares smack the track. 

"No Sucker" sounds like it would work almost everywhere. It has the perfect beat to keep you hype at the gym, but is also catchy enough to pop off in the nightclub. Moneybagg Yo and Lil baby split chorus duties on this one, making it fun and diverse. Their voices mesh well together, and we're starting to think that a joint project between the two would be fire. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch got the nerve to say she don't like rubbers
She don't know that I know she be fuckin' my brother
Bitch, I ain't goin' out like no sucker, yeah
West Coast, smokin' on Gushers, yeah
Cartier watch, shit busted, yeah
I done ran up a whole lot, yeah
I don't want the twat, just top, yeah
Goin' up a whole 'nother notch, yeah

Lil Baby MoneyBagg Yo Tay Keith My Turn no sucker new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Moneybagg Yo & Lil Baby Warn Haters On "No Sucker"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject