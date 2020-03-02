Moneybagg Yo & Lil Baby Warn Haters On "No Sucker"

Tay Keith has blessed Lil Baby with a hit. The duo team up for "No Sucker" featuring Moneybagg Yo. This excited single can be found on Lil Baby's latest album, My Turn. The project has reaffirmed Lil Baby as a force to reckon with, and "No Sucker" is just another example of how easy it is for him to make hits. Tay Keith's instrumental is comprised of a searing synth that swerves across the background as bouncy snares smack the track.

"No Sucker" sounds like it would work almost everywhere. It has the perfect beat to keep you hype at the gym, but is also catchy enough to pop off in the nightclub. Moneybagg Yo and Lil baby split chorus duties on this one, making it fun and diverse. Their voices mesh well together, and we're starting to think that a joint project between the two would be fire.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch got the nerve to say she don't like rubbers

She don't know that I know she be fuckin' my brother

Bitch, I ain't goin' out like no sucker, yeah

West Coast, smokin' on Gushers, yeah

Cartier watch, shit busted, yeah

I done ran up a whole lot, yeah

I don't want the twat, just top, yeah

Goin' up a whole 'nother notch, yeah

