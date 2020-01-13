Moneybagg Yo & Lil Baby Take Flight In "U Played" Video

Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby kick off the "Time Served" visual campaign.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is continuing to prove why he's quietly one of the most consistent artists in the business right now. Unleashing a fury of new projects in the last few years, Bagg has been making headlines for his relationship drama as of late. His current bond with Ari Fletcher follows up a short fling with Megan Thee Stallion, magnifying an aspect of Bagg's life that previously wasn't of public interest. Now that people are suddenly interested in the 31-year-old's love life, the Collective Music rapper is capitalizing on his search-term value by releasing some new visuals for his Time Served album, introducing "U Played" to the world this morning.

"U Played" is a collaboration with Lil Baby that preceded the release of Moneybagg Yo's new body of work. It has already earned a co-sign from Kylie Jenner, which will surely boost its popularity with the youth in the coming days. It was the perfect time to drop a video for the track this week and Bagg is doing just that, boarding a jet with Lil Baby, a bunch of strippers, and some sexy flight attendants. There's only one way to fly for Baby and Bagg and that's in style.

Watch the video above and check out the rapper's new album here.