Moneybagg Yo & Gunna Stock Up On "Dior" In "43VA Heartless"

With such a graphic album cover, you just knew Moneybagg Yo was about to go in on his latest project. The rapper never really disappoints, bringing us consistency and street wisdom with each new drop. We've come to appreciate the level of flexibility Moneybagg Yo delivers, truly becoming one of the leaders of the Memphis rap scene. With so many stars surrounding him, it must have been easy to convince his peers to hop on 43VA Heartless. He brought along the City Girls, Offset, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk and others and today, we're highlighting his collaboration with Gunna.

The rising Atlanta rapper keeps on proving his worth, dropping another melodic and smooth musical contribution for "Dior." Moneybagg and Gunna sound great together, clearly performing with tons of chemistry as they craft clever rhymes about designer drip and other flex symbols. Hitting Saks to cop bags full of Dior, the two rappers go hard on this one, which is one of the standouts from the new project.

Moneybagg Yo found his name in the news this week when he was supposedly the reason Karlie Redd and her fiancé split up. The rapper had been flirting with the Love & Hip Hop star during a live stream and that was seemingly enough for the two to end their engagement.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pockets on stuffed, 'bout to bust open

When you pourin' that 'Tuss, pour a lil' over

Like fuckin' these bitches by twos now

Already won, how can I lose now?

Put the switch on the Glock, now the Glock a fully

Pull the trigger, it start rainin' bullets

All they seen was some double C's

Black male, Chanel hoodie