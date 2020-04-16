Aside from the obvious fact that they've been with the same woman, it's unclear why Gervonta Davis and Moneybagg Yo have lingering beef. The rapper's current girlfriend Ari Fletcher once called Gervonta Davis her man, but both parties of the former couple have seemed to have moved on. However, Gervonta and Moneybagg have popped up on social media trading verbal jabs and things intensified on Thursday (April 16).

In January, an internet troll got Gervonta hot under the collar after they told the boxer that Ari and Moneybagg Yo were a better-looking couple. Gervonta responded, "I'm richer what now 🤯." Today, Moneybagg shared a photo of himself posing with a red Corvette. It seemed innocent enough, but Gervonta also tweeted, "Can't do the corvette..middle class."

Without directly addressing the boxer, Moneybogg added that if someone has a problem with him, they can "deal wit me on some street sh*t no internet please." He added, "N*ggas be lame asf mad about b*tches" along with laughing emojis. Someone called out Gervonta and accused him of being shady. He responded by saying he was just letting his preferences be known. Read through the awkward subliminal Twitter beef between these two below.