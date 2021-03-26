Moneybagg Yo & Future Unite On Smooth Banger "Hard For The Next"

He's been feeling himself a little bit more ever since Pharrell Williams called him his favorite rapper, and Moneybagg Yo is hoping to continue that praise with his latest single "Hard for the Next." We previously reported on the news that the Memphis rapper had linked with Future for a smooth new single, and right on time at the top of Friday (March 26), it arrived along with a music video.

The visual stars Ari Fletcher, Moneybagg's leading lady in real life. The pair have often flaunted their love—and disagreements—for the world to see, but regardless of their criticisms, the pair have made it through. "Hard for the Next" lists all the ways that he's stepping up to the plate and making things more difficult for the next man who may come his woman's way, but if things go right, this will be a lifelong love.

Stream "Hard for the Next" (that gives a slight nod to Ginuwine's classic hit "Differences") by Moneybagg Yo featuring Future and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know who need to hear this, another n*gga could never

Spoilin' her too easy, make it harder for the next one

I'd rather put her on game than run it on her (Run it on her)

If you can put up with me, you a f*ckin' soldier (Gangsta)