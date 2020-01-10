Moneybagg Yo & DaBaby Will Do What It Takes To "Protect Da Brand"

Defenses are up for Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby because they need to be keen about their surroundings in order to "Protect da Brand." The two rappers linked up on the track from Moneybagg Yo's recent Time Served album that includes features from Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Fredo Bang.

"New vibes. New bag. New music," Moneybagg told Hot 97's TT Torez. We leaving everything in 2019... We on to bigger and better things." The Memphis rapper also added that on Time Served listeners will hear "the elevation, you see the growth with the wordplay, and just the beats selection." Both Moneybagg and DaBaby have a particular flow that fans are used to, so it's interesting to hear them match up on a track that's suitable for both cadences. Check out "Protect da Brand" and leave your reaction to the track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a bag, I'm with Bagg, I'ma let you know (Yeah)

If I pull that b*tch out, Imma let it blow (Boom)

N*gga, you know I'm hot, and my b*tch a hot girl

We'll pop out like we Meg and Yo

It was time to go right by the brand and your boy showed his hand

That lil' n*gga was scared to go