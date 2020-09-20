Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Get Honest On "Blind"

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are two of the biggest artists out of Memphis right now and with their music, they have been able to inspire various other artists from the south to pick up a microphone and give music a shot. On Friday, the two blessed their fans with a brand new collaborative called "Code Red," and fans are already picking out their favorite tracks.

One of the best tracks on the tape is a cut called "Blind" which sees both artists trading bars about their lives and some of the hardships they have gone through. It's the lyrical content you have come to expect from both artists, and when paired in tandem, it all works to perfection.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad at livin' this life that I pictured (How you live?)

Traitors on you, don't wipe with a tissue (I can't do it)

Before I make a song and diss you (What'll happen?)

Load the Drac' how I deal with my issues (Fah-hah)