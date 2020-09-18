Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Face Off With "Demons"

Code Red isn't just a niche flavor of Mountain Dew anymore, but a full-fledged collaboration album between Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti. Originally conceived after both parties expressed mutual respect for one another, the thirteen-track effort brought inspired performances to the table on a variety of tracks. One such track is "Demons," an emotionally-evocative moment of reflection from both parties.

Taking to the melancholic pianos, Blac Youngsta makes it abundantly clear that he's not one to be played with. "Ain't no fuckin' rat, n**ga, I ain't 6ix9ine, n***a hit me like six times, I ain’t tell the laws like shit times," he raps, in his opening lines. "When I pull down on that pussy n***a, he gon' whine like his bitch whine." Moneybagg Yo plays a compelling counterpart to the volatile Youngsta, grounding his verse with some pointed reflections. "Them demons got me screamin' out the truth, it might help you get the picture if I pull a you on you," he raps. "Lookin' back over it now, tellin' myself I should've knew / thought he was colorblind until he switched up out the blue."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ain't no fuckin' rat, n**ga, I ain't 6ix9ine

Nigga hit me like six times, I ain’t tell the laws like shit times

When I pull down on that pussy n**ga, he gon' whine like his bitch whine

You can't even fix your own problems, how the fuck you gon' fix mines?