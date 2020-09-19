mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Are As Confident As Ever On "Super Hot"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 09:11
Image via Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta recently came through with their new project called "Code Red."


Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are two artists who continue to put on for the South. Their music has inspired many other artists from Memphis to come out and carve out a lane of their own. With this in mind, it would only make sense for the two to come through with their very own collab album. On Friday, that's exactly what they did as they dropped "Code Red."

In the track "Super Hot," we get Moneybagg Yo and Youngsta at their most confident. Both artists spit braggadocios lyrics while antagonizing their enemies. This all occurs over a hard-hitting yet somehow lowkey beat that allows both artists to shine.

Give this track a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ridin' with a controlled substance that can get me in trouble
Made a play for fifty in the Bentley with a head hunter (Thot)
You press charges, I press buttons, stÐµroids, real muscle
Uh, uh, took his bitch, slut her out, ooh, hÐµ mad now (Ha)
Hundreds in my front and back pockets, I'm on they ass now (I'ma smack)

