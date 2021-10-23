We're back with another round of Fire Emoji playlist updates with some of the hottest tracks that dropped on Friday. This week, Moneybagg Yo came through with the official "deluxe" version of his chart-topping album, A Gangsta's Pain. Adding another seven songs to the tracklist, the Memphis rapper brings a slew of collaborators on deck. Lil Durk and EST Gee slide through on Moneybagg Yo's "Switches & Dracs." This marks Durk's second appearance on the project following "Free Promo" alongside Polo G.

Big Sean's been on a helluva run this year following the release of 2020's Detroit 2. Hit-Boy has certainly played a role in shaping Big Sean's recent run, and once again, the two join forces for "What A Life." Sean's rapping his ass off, once again, shutting down any of his naysayers who've claimed that he's fallen off.

The final addition on this week's Fire Emoji playlist comes from Lil Tjay. Coming off of the release of Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay enlisted another drill heavyweight, along with a buzzing up-and-comer for his new single, "Not In The Mood." The exhilarating new banger includes appearances from Kay Flock and Fivio Foreign who has been crushing every guest appearance since his release from prison earlier this year.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.