Moneybagg Yo & Big 30 Rev Up Their Engines In "GO!" Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and BIG30 bring the foreigns out for the "GO!" music video.

Moneybagg Yo is well on his way to earning his first #1 album on the Billboard 200. The Memphis artist emerged on Friday with the release of A Gangsta's Pain which fans have been thoroughly enjoying. There's a bit of everything for everyone from the soothing collaboration with Jhene Aiko on "One Of Dem Nights" to the TikTok-poised anthem, "Shottas."

Leading the project was a thrilling banger alongside his artist Big30 titled, "GO!" The two rappers teamed up for the official music video which they released today. The video kicks off with the two rappers at a lavish mansion surrounding by women chopping it up about whose car is faster before putting the dialogue in motion and skrting through the streets.

Check the music video out below and check out the rest of A Gangsta's Pain here.