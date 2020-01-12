Things have heated up quickly in Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's relationship. Just a couple of weeks ago, we were speculating whether they were dating because of some suggestive posts and public sightings. Now, it can be confirmed with certainty that they are a new couple in the world of hip hop.

Ari was the one to announce last week that Moneybagg was dropping a mixtape, titled Time Served, on Friday. Moneybagg then formally revealed their relationship status during a Hot 97 interview. "We rockin', you know what I'm saying? What you see is what you get," he said. The rapper also took to Instagram to express just how smitten he is for Ari. "Ian never leaving my Bih she a dime," he vowed in a post to his story. "Y would I switch out a dime for a penny?"

Putting this all together, it's no surprise that Ari was Moneybagg's date to his album release party. A video shows him wrapping his arms around his new boo's waist as she poses for the cameras.

Last week, Ari's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, G Herbo, plead guilty to assaulting her in April, yet he will not serve any jail time for the offense.