Is there trouble in paradise for Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher? It was just days ago when the rap couple was hugged up in Las Vegas as they celebrated Moneybagg's birthday with their close friends, but on Monday (September 28), social media posts have fans speculating about the current status of their relationship. There have been subliminal messages from Ari on Twitter including her writing that she's "back on my bullsh*t." That's a line from Jhené Aiko's song "B.S."—a track about breaking up with someone and then hitting the "scene" once again. Some confirmed that Ari Fletcher was giving the songbird a nod because later, she tweeted "Jhené."

However, others state that the breakup isn't between Moneybagg Yo and Ari; it's between rapper BIG30 and Ari's sister. Allegedly, Ari told Bagg not to comment on the split, but he said something that upset her. They've been tweeting and deleting messages for hours as some have told the famous couple to take their relationship woes offline.

After buying Moneybagg a Maybach and sharing a sweet message about him for his birthday, their fans hope they can move forward together. Check out a few moments from their exchange below.