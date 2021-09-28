Ari Fletcher got MoneyBagg Yo a gift that he'll never forget for his thirtieth birthday, helping the rapper build generational wealth and purchasing over twenty-eight acres of land for him. Considering the couple isn't even married, lots of people have had an opinion about how hard Ari went for her man's birthday, including the hosts of The Real.

On a recent episode of the daytime talk show, Garcelle Beauvais and her co-hosts spoke about MoneyBagg Yo's birthday gift.



"Last year, last season, Loni [Love] and I were talking about, 'Don't act married if you're not married,'" she said. "This is acting married! That's a huge gift to someone that you're not even married to. I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn't work."

Beauvais, who is well-known for playing Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show, earned responses from Ari and Bagg on Twitter.

"Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person," said Ari about her rapper boyfriend. "He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband. Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far... people will always have something to say no matter what."

Bagg also spoke out, saying, "Love is Love Mind Ya Business." He also laughed, tweeting, "Not Fancy hating on my gift."



What do you think? Should anybody be judging what kind of gift-giving happens between MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher? Or should we just mind our tax brackets?