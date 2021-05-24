Earlier this month, Moneybagg Yo celebrated A Gangsta's Pain making its debut at the top of the Billboard charts. The Memphis rapper's latest project earned him No. 1 bragging rights and it's an accomplishment that Moneybagg's fans, friends, and loved ones believe is well-deserved. The climb to the top has been a long journey for Moneybagg and it looks as if he intends to ride his high as long as he can.

Three days ago, a Memphis resident named Kei took to Twitter to celebrate her city's accolades with a message. "Memphis got the number 1 album in the country and we going to the playoffs. Talk to us nice FR," wrote Kei. The next day, Moneybagg appeared on Instagram with a caption that looked eerily similar.



Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images

"Memphis Got Da #1 Album In Da World And We Made Da Playoffs[trophy emoji]Talk To Us Different!!" the rapper penned in his caption. Kei took a screenshot of Moneybagg's post and added, "I'm charging $20 for captions." After The Neighborhood Talk shared the exchange, Kei jumped in their comments to clarify that she wasn't shading Moneybagg Yo.

"[Sideways crying emoji] y'all I love Bagg," she said. "I just thought it was funny. We both from Memphis so it's not hard to believe he saw the tweet. I'm glad he felt what I said cause Memphis winning fr!!" Check it out below.