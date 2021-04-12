Money Mu & Pooh Shiesty Deliver High Energy On "Problem"

Atlanta's Money Mu has been rumbling the streets with bangers. Collaborations alongside major names like Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Renni Rucci have cemented him as an up-and-comer to keep an eye out for, especially with the backing of powerhouse production team Nard & B who produced 2019's Still Believing.

With the remix to "I'm Sayin'" with rising hip-hop power couple Renni Rucci and Foogiano still in rotation, he emerged on Friday with a brand new single alongside another 1017 signee, Pooh Shiesty. Together, they deliver a high-octane banger titled, "Problem." The monstrous production brings similar cinematic elements to sounds you'd hear in UK drill but their heavy and concise flows dominate with details of violence and luxury.

Check out the latest from Money Mu and Pooh Shiesty below.

Quotable Lyrics

Push the Maybach with the Drac' on the floor

It's a greenlight headshot, I say go

Can't get too cold, Moncler my coat

Bag on the chop, we don't leave shells on the floor