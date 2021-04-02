Money Montage Connects With Rich Icy On "Different Freestyle"

Money Montage has been quite the effective force behind the boards, having previously laced tracks for the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dave East, Lil Tjay, Kehlani, Jacquees, and Skepta. Suffice it to say, the man is versatile, and today he's come through with the brand new "Different Freestyle." Not only did he lace the beat alongside Mektro, but he also came through to hold it down with some bars, teaming up with Rich Icy for this new collaboration.

Setting it off with Montage, who sounds at ease catching pockets over his own musical handiwork. "Real n***as in the building, better keep your distance," he warns, laid back as the pianos build. "I just killed my own shit, I don't need no features n***a / got this nina on my hip, I don't beef with n***as / and she be there every night like she got season tickets." Rich Icy holds it down with the closing verse, bringing his own distinct swagger to the mix. "I got the juice, can't be a broke boy what's your excuse?" he wonders, switching up to a melodic flow. "My bitch nails is turquoise and my money blue."

Check out Money Montage and Rich Icy's "Different Freestyle, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

