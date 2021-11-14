Money Man's "Elusive" Is An Immediate Highlight Off Of "Blockchain"

When your name is Money Man, there's a high standard to uphold. In an era where more and more rappers are beginning to head down the independent route, Money Man is innovating the way the game is going. He's spent a good portion of the year releasing free music on YouTube as fans anticipated a follow-up to State Of Emergency and Epidemic.

Following the announcement that he became the first artist to receive an advance in Bitcoin, the rapper unveiled his latest body of work Blockchain. "Elusive" became an immediate highlight of the project. Backed by hypnotic production with soulful vocals layered underneath, Money Man's auto-tuned vocals ride the beat with ease. The ATL rapper paints a picture of the days when he needed to turn to illegal activity to put food on the table while celebrating the luxurious life he's afforded through all of his sacrifices.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My whip is elusive, I know the trap fluent

I put a lil' chick on the plane and she flew in

We all on the same page, you know we congruent

I run from the cops, boy, you know I'm elusive

