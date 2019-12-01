Money Man Takes A Trip To The "Moon"

Money Man has been steadily putting in work over the years but ever since he became an independent artist, he's been taking advantage of working on his own time. He has no one telling him when to release music which means that whether it's a demo, single or a freestyle, he can drop it off whenever he chooses.

Most of his songs don't make it onto streaming services but today, he blessed fans with a brand new song called "Moon." Yung Lan holds down the production with a guitar-based production while Money Man gives fans a glimpse of his lifestyle. His voice is drenched in autotune while he details life as a boss. Check out Money Man's latest track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

The iPhone tapped so I got an Android

On some next level shit, I'mma buy a cyborg

Get an F150, catchin' plays in the Ford