Money Man Returns With His New Single "24"

Aron A.
February 24, 2020 21:16
Money Man is back with his new single.


Money Man has proven that he's doing just fine without a major label backing him or radio constantly spinning his records. In fact, it seems like all he needs is the support of the streets. Over the weekend, the rapper released his latest single, "24." Money Man kicks things off by paying his respect to Kobe Bryant but the song is another bass-heavy anthem that flexes his status in the game as an independent artist. Detailing the lavish lifestyle, from the diamonds on his chains to the cars he whips around, the rapper's hustler's mentality informs each bar he spits. It could be a light flex or a moment of introspection but Money Man drops jewels and gems throughout his music.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't got time in a day for my female be mad at me
Hand up the racks, I'mma run 'em up rapidly 
She know I'm vicious, I'm fuckin' her savagely
She know I get racks, she know my mentality

