Money Man Returns With His Latest Project "Paranoia"

Money Man's kept his foot on the gas for the past year. He bought out his Cash Money contract, proving that he lives up to his name, and subsequently dished out a ton of free music for his fans. Whether it was demos or freestyles or full-blown singles, his YouTube page flooded the streets with new music on a regular basis. Since the beginning of the year, he's prepared to release a new project and now, it arrives in its entirety.

Money Man's back with his latest project, the long-awaited Paranoia. The rapper's dished out a ton of singles off of the project for the past few weeks including "Way It Is," "Money Man Perry," and "ATM." Paranoia has 25 tracks with a running time over an hour and two minutes. Although he holds down the entirety of the project on his own, he recruits Guap Tarantino, Young Mal, and Lil Gotit for some assistance.

Peep his new project below.