Money Man Returns With "Exotic Freestyle"

Money Man lowkey has one of the most impressive outputs in the rap game. He's an artist who's constantly flooding the streets with new music and if one track doesn't work, he simply moves on and drops more music. The former Cash Money artist is fresh off of the release of his project, Paranoia which was a highly overlooked release of the year. Even though it dropped about a month and a half ago, he keeps the ball rolling with a brand new freestyle.

The thing about Money Man is that he'll release unmixed records or just demos for his fans at any point. He came through with his "Exotic Freestyle" earlier today which finds him going off for a little under three minutes. It's unmixed but at the end of the day, Money Man does what he wants. Even with the low quality, Money Man still kills it.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to be famous, n***a might quit rappin'

Punch you in the mouth, lil n***a quit yappin

Everything designer, I ain't talkin' 'bout graphics