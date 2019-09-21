Money Man Provides The Soundtrack To Raiding "Area 51" On New EP

Over the past while, people have been trying to rally a massive group in order to raid Area 51, the secretive base in Nevada that's rumored to be hiding aliens. For years, people have speculated that the government's been keeping aliens. People attempted to find these aliens at Area 51 earlier today but it failed -- only a 100 people showed up with one man getting arrested for public urination.

Plans may have fallen through to bombard the secretive military base but Money Man is here to hold it down for our music needs. Earlier today, he came through with a surprise drop on YouTube titled, Area 51. With five tracks in total, Money Man only has one feature on the project from BC Shooter.

Peep the new EP below.