Money Man Kicks Off The New Year With "For You"

Money Man set 2020 ablaze with the release of State Of Emergency and Epidemic as well as the deluxe edition. After years of grinding it out, it felt like the work he put in was finally getting the recognition it deserves. Not just because of the bodies of work he put out but the loose singles that quietly appeared on his YouTube page. And he's not allowing that momentum to slow down in any way.

The "24" rapper isn't wasting any time in 2021. Earlier today, the rapper came through with the release of his latest single, "For You." The rapper tackles guitar-laden production, handled by Rocktee, as he dishes out on cash, women, and the exotic strains of cannabis that he keeps on deck at any given moment.

Peep his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep it lowkey, I swipe in the rental

I want her whole body, her soul and her mental

I pull up like Harden and shoot out the dribble

I'm good and I'm evil, I'm stuck in the middle

I'm rockin' on Jimmy two-tone with the crystal

He look at me wrong, he get popped like a sickle