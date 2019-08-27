mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Keeps It Real On "Hateful Ways"

Aron A.
August 27, 2019 16:17
Hateful Ways
Money Man

Money Man prides himself on his hustler mentality.


Money Man's been on an impressive grind this year, if not longer. The rapper's career was held up in a contract with Cash Money but he bought himself out and went back to holding it down as an independent artist. The indie route seems more compatible with Money Man; he releases music on his own time, even if it's just a rough freestyle he just recorded. It's only been a few months since the release of his last project, Paranoia but he's continued to drop off a few records since then. 

Money Man is back with his second drop of the month, "Hateful Ways." As he glides over guitar-driven production, he reflects on loyalty, betrayal, trust, paranoia, fatherhood while balancing his career and the streets.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
When I was just a jit, I was bumpin' Cam and Wayne
And I'm lovin' these streets, these n***as got hateful ways
Got income, a n***a gettin' money in different ways
After I drop this song, I'mma go get laid

Money Man
Money Man new song new track
