Money Man Keeps It Real On "Hateful Ways"

Money Man's been on an impressive grind this year, if not longer. The rapper's career was held up in a contract with Cash Money but he bought himself out and went back to holding it down as an independent artist. The indie route seems more compatible with Money Man; he releases music on his own time, even if it's just a rough freestyle he just recorded. It's only been a few months since the release of his last project, Paranoia but he's continued to drop off a few records since then.

Money Man is back with his second drop of the month, "Hateful Ways." As he glides over guitar-driven production, he reflects on loyalty, betrayal, trust, paranoia, fatherhood while balancing his career and the streets.



Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

When I was just a jit, I was bumpin' Cam and Wayne

And I'm lovin' these streets, these n***as got hateful ways

Got income, a n***a gettin' money in different ways

After I drop this song, I'mma go get laid