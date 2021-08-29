Money Man Keeps It G On "Pay The Price"

On any given day, Money Man can come through with some new heat. It's often the case, even after releasing projects like State Of Emergency. His hustle is truly unmatched and it shows on each record. His consistency has helped him build a strong and dedicated fanbase that are always seeking new music.

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Pay The Price" where he reflects on the risk and rewards of the streets. "If I don't make it home tonight, make sure my kids straight," he raps over acoustic strings and thumping bass. The rapper explores anxieties and volatility that comes with the streets and how that affects aspects of his life, like relationships and family.

Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I own nearly 50 guns, I should join the NRA

I made least half a mill, compliments of SBA

I know that jealousy probably eating you alive

Last year, she saw me down, this year she probably wish she were minute