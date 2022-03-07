mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Joins Mg Lil Bubba On "Paint Chipping"

Aron A.
March 07, 2022 11:49
Paint Chipping
Mg Lil Bubba Feat. Money Man

Mg Lil Bubba locks in with Money Man for "Paint Chipping."


Mg Lil Bubba is a rising force out of Houston, TX with a strong potential to blow up this year. Each project he's released has showcased his strengths as a solo artist but his recent collaborations have proven how his sound can transcend into other worlds. He previously linked up Lil Jairmy for "Plates On My Table" in 2021. And to kick off his 2022 run, he's enlisted Money Man for "Paint Chipping." The two deliver a triumphant anthem charged by victorious horns and a ghostly synth. Both Bubba and Money Man revel in their success and their status, detailing their hustler ambitions and splurging on the finer things in life.

Check out the new song from Mg Lil Bubba and Money Man below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Still trappin', I just do it for the love
Came from the bottom, they ain't show me love
Bad bitch give a n***a shoulder rubs
Walkin' out of Louis, I just blew a dub

