Money Man Isn't Here For The Theatrics On "F**k A Show"

It's been an extremely productive week in the world of Money Man. The Atlanta rapper might be reaching new heights in his career but he hasn't switched up his approach to feeding the streets new music. Even if not all of his tracks are on streaming services, his YouTube page remains a goldmine for loose singles. This week, he flooded the street with back-to-back records and now, he's returned with his latest offering, "Fuck A Show." Money Man enlists Cmo Beats for the sinister trap production that's matched by equally vicious details of the ruthless politics of the streets.

The latest from Money Man arrives after the release of "Statistic" and "For You." Check his latest single, "F**k A Show" below, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Hangin' with some heathens but this n***a only fear God

Had to kick the n***a out the circle, he was thinkin' small

Shooter hit him three times in the chest, watch his body fall

If you ain't worth atleast a hundred thousand, I can't talk to y'all