mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Isn't Here For The Theatrics On "F**k A Show"

Aron A.
March 24, 2021 16:51
57 Views
10
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

F**k A Show
Money Man

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Money Man keeps his hot streak going with "F**k A Show."


It's been an extremely productive week in the world of Money Man. The Atlanta rapper might be reaching new heights in his career but he hasn't switched up his approach to feeding the streets new music. Even if not all of his tracks are on streaming services, his YouTube page remains a goldmine for loose singles. This week, he flooded the street with back-to-back records and now, he's returned with his latest offering, "Fuck A Show." Money Man enlists Cmo Beats for the sinister trap production that's matched by equally vicious details of the ruthless politics of the streets.

The latest from Money Man arrives after the release of "Statistic" and "For You." Check his latest single, "F**k A Show" below, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Hangin' with some heathens but this n***a only fear God 
Had to kick the n***a out the circle, he was thinkin' small
Shooter hit him three times in the chest, watch his body fall
If you ain't worth atleast a hundred thousand, I can't talk to y'all

Money Man
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  57
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Money Man
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Money Man Isn't Here For The Theatrics On "F**k A Show"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject